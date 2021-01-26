Wayne M. Battershell, 83, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 24, 2021, at his residence in Bluffton, following a short illness.

Wayne was born on Oct. 23, 1937, in Fort Wayne to Doyle S. and Audra Irene (Dewitt) Battershell; both parents preceded him in death. He married Sharon Diane (Keller) in Bluffton on June 9, 1973; she survives in Bluffton.

He was a 1958 graduate from Roanoke High School. He was in the United State Army from 1960 to 1963. Wayne retired in 2003 from Franklin Electric in Bluffton after 15 years of service as a machinist. He enjoyed collecting steam trains, Packard automobiles and enjoyed spending time outdoors.

He is survived by two sons, Matthew Wayne and Mark Alan Battershell, both of Bluffton, and two brothers, Richard and Lynn Battershell, both of Roanoke. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Mae Battershell and Betty Schnepp.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Services will follow immediately at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Aaron McClary officiating. Burial will take place at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton at a later date.

Visitors are required to wear masks during the visitation and funeral service at the funeral home. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we currently are only allowed a certain number of visitors in the funeral home at one time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be made to www.goodwincaleharnish.com