Wava A. Fiechter, 87, of Craigville, passed away at her residence on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. She was born April 19, 1933, in Adams County, to Jesse and Dora A. Hirschy Fox. On August 25, 1951, Wava married Richard E. Fiechter.

She was a member of Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton and the Agape Sunday School Class. She also was involved in a Bible study in Decatur and was a member of the Purdue Extension Homemakers Club.

Wava worked as a homemaker and helped her husband run the farm. She also worked as secretary for Caylor-Nickel for two years and Businessmen’s Insurance for three years. She enjoyed traveling and taking bus trips with her husband.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Richard E. Fiechter of Craigville; a daughter, Angela (Christopher) Gahman of Uniondale; a sister, Norma Shelton of Decatur; two sisters-in-law, Barb Fox and Mary Jo Fox, both of Decatur; two granddaughters, Nicole and Stephanie Gahman; and a great grandson, Jonathan Gahman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Leonard Fox and Ferris Fox.

Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, also at the funeral home, with calling 1 hour prior from 1 to 2 p.m. Pastor Gary Aupperle will be officiating at the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Hope Missionary Church.

