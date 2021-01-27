Trevor J. Steffen, 30, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 24, 2021, at his residence in Bluffton.

Trevor was born in Bluffton on Aug. 26, 1990, to Todd L. and Teresa J. (Flowers) Steffen; both parents survive. He was a 2009 Norwell High School graduate, attended Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne, attended Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton and worked for Walmart Corporation for 5 years as a “CSM.”

Trevor enjoyed spending time with his family. He never met a stranger and was known for his outgoing personality. Trevor will be missed by his fur babies.

He is survived by his father; Todd L. (Bree) Steffen of Ossian, his mother; Teresa J. (Duane) Pulfer of Wapakoneta, OH., two brothers; Todd Anthony Steffen of Ft. Wayne, and Keagan Steffen of Indianapolis, IN., one step-brother; James (Kordell) Richardson of Arizona, three step-sisters; Sandy, Randy and Ann Pulfer of Ohio, grandparents; Etta (John) Steffen of Bluffton and Louis (Jane) Duvall of Bloomington, IN., and a grt. grandmother; Josephine Schwartz of Bluffton and several aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Geoff Cocanower officiating. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Adams County.

The funeral service may be viewed via Facebook live, at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, by clicking on a link that will be posted at the top of his obituary page directly before service time.

Visitors are required to wear masks during the visitation and funeral service at the funeral home. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we currently are only allowed a certain number of visitors in the funeral home at one time.

Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.