Steve Frye, 76, died at 5:03 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at his home in Bryant.

He was born Nov. 6, 1944, in Bluffton. He married Mary Lou Lindsey Dec. 5, 1965, in New Corydon. His wife survives.

Also surviving are a son, Tom (Lisa) Frye of Ashland City, Tenn.; two daughters, Amy (Toby) Sprunger of Berne and Melissa (Richard) Jutte of Fort Recovery, Ohio; a sister, Phyllis Yeatts of Warren, Mich.; and three brothers, Richard Frye of Punta Gorda, Fla., Larry Frye of Rochester, Ind., and Duane Frye of Trion, Ga.; and seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his father, Forrest Frye; his mother, Mary Alice Ulmer Frye; a brother, John Frye; and two granddaughters.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva. There will be an additional hour of calling from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Daugherty Cemetery in Geneva.

