Ruth N. Warren, 70, died at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her residence in Montpelier.

She was born Sept. 12, 1950, in Oneida, Tenn. She married Earl Z. Warren June 27, 1990, in Morehead, Ky.; her husband preceded her in death July 29, 2019.

Survivors include her mother, Louise Crabtree Beaty of Muncie; her daughters, Christal Caldwell of Muncie and Lisa (Brian) Chandler of Montpelier; two stepsons, Michael Zane (Dana Rachele) Warren of Louisville, Ky., and Daniel Wade (Rebekah Dawn) Warren of Petersburg, Ind.; a brother, Gene Beaty of Indianapolis; two sisters, Frieda Hargis and Linda Morris, both of Muncie; and15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In adddition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father, James Beaty; a daughter, Tonya Bell; a brother, Earl Beaty; and a sister, Jennifer Tracy.

Calling will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone please practice social distancing while at the funeral home. Masks are recommended.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

