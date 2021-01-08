Robert K. “Kenny” Kirtley, 76, of Crossville, Tenn., passed away Dec. 13, 2020.

He was born in Bluffton June 22, 1944, to John and Flora Kirtley. He graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1962.

Kenny was united in marriage to Sharon Davenport Aug. 11, 1990, in Crossville, Tenn.

Survivors include two daughters, Lesa Neal and Jody (Steve) Teague; two sons, Robert Kirtley and Timothy Thompson; and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Karol (Lee) Poyser.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate