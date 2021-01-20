Richard E. “Dick” McConn, 65, of rural Ossian, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Dick was born May 13, 1955, in Wheeling, W. Va., to Richard and Alta Coss McConn. He married Janet I. Lautzenheiser Nov. 2, 1974; she preceded him in death Dec. 29, 1996. He then married Anita M. (Arnold) Gray in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on June 15, 2002; she survives.

Dick graduated from Liberty Mills High School in Ohio City, Ohio, and was a service manager in the trucking industry for 27 years until his retirement. He enjoyed building, working on, and driving cars and was an avid hunter.

In addition to his second wife, Anita, Dick is survived by two sons, Nicholas R. McConn of Fort Wayne and Jeremy K. Gray of Knoxville, Tenn.; two grandsons, Cooper and Colton Gray; and three brothers, Gary McConn of Van Wert, Ohio, Charles (Robin) McConn of Ohio City, Ohio, and Terry (Beth) McConn of Ossian.

In addition to his first wife and parents, Dick was preceded in death by a son, Nathan J. McConn.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Rev. Paul Offhaus will officiate. Burial will follow at the Horeb Cemetery in rural Uniondale.

The funeral service will be available to watch via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Friday. To access the funeral service webcast, a link will be posted at the top of Dick’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com before service time.

Due to community health restrictions, masks are required at the visitation and funeral service. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we currently are only allowed a certain number of visitors in the funeral home at one time.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com