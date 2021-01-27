Richard A. Berry, 63, died at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his residence in rural Pennville. He was born Sept. 19, 1957, in Blackford County.

Survivors include his mother, Anna Mahon Sisk of Pennville; three sons, Johnny (Tonya) Berry of Pennville, Joseph Berry of Portland, and Jeremy Berry of Liberty Center; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Linda Blankenship of Hartford City, Jane Teegarden of Dunkirk, and Viola McCoin of Montpelier; and four brothers, Chester (Sandy) Berry of Dunkirk, Kai (Shirley) Berry of Poneto, Ray Berry of Missouri, and Clyde Berry of Washington.

He was preceded in death by his father, Claudie Berry, and two sisters, Lona Knight and Wannettie Price.

Services will be held at the Briar Patch in Pennville from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.

