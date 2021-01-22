Phyllis Guerin

Phyllis A. Guerin, 93, of Fort Wayne, formerly of rural Wells County, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. She was born on July 31, 1927, in Browns Corner, rural Huntington County, a daughter of the late Philip and Alta (Miller) Wall.

She worked as a packer at Archway which later became Ellison Bakery for 23 years before retiring in 1989. She was a member at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Yoder and the Lucky Sam’s Chapter 48 Camping Club.

Surviving family include her children, Mary (Richard Robinson) Dafforn, Philip (Marty Crane) Guerin, Jeanne (David) Chavis, Douglas (Thom Baker) Guerin, and Laura (Robert) Fieldhouse, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Noah Guerin, and siblings, Hilda Wall, Betty (Robert) Wilhelm, and Max (Rosemary) Wall.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder. The mass will be livestreamed through the funeral home’s Facebook page. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with a vigil prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church for the needs of the parish.

