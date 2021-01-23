Phillip G. Marshall, 30, of rural Poneto, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 22, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis due to complications from a brain hemorrhage.

Phillip was born June 20, 1990, in Bluffton, to Claude Marshall Jr. and Zella Bennett Marshall. Both parents survive in Poneto.

A 2009 graduate of Southern Wells High School, Phillip worked at 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics in Bluffton. He also did electrical work for his dad.

Phillip was an avid guitarist and enjoyed playing music with his dad and brother. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his nieces and nephews, but most of all, spending time with his daughter, Aubree.

In addition to his parents, Phillip is survived by a daughter, Aubree Marshall of Bluffton; three sisters, Jessica Johnson (fiancé Nate Miller) of Bluffton, Dusty (Ted) Morgan of Van Buren, and Kristy (Sam) Moore of Huntington; and three brothers, Derek (Jennifer) Marshall of Bluffton, Casidi (Latisha) Marshall of Montpelier, and Joshua Marshall of Texas.

Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A private family service will follow the visitation on Tuesday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor George Dillman and Barry Crosbie officiating.

The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted immediately before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the top of Phillip’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com. Visitors are welcome to remain in their vehicles during the funeral service while watching the funeral service online and are invited to follow the funeral procession after the funeral service to Six Mile Cemetery for a public committal service.

Visitors will be required to wear masks during the services at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to “Aubree Marshall,” which will be used to establish a trust fund in her name.

