Patty A. Michael, 62, of Pennville, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born on Monday, Sept. 8, 1958, in Jay County.

Survivors include her husband, William “Chub” Michael of Pennville; sons, Eric (Holly) LeMaster and Travis (Ashlee) LeMaster, both of Decatur; daughter, Tera (Ben Roeder) Kelly of Decatur; 10 grandchildren; and siblings, Bob (Molly) Geesaman of Dayton, Ohio, Harley (Carolynn) Geesaman Jr. of Pennville, Vera (Dudley) Teeters of Poneto, and Lisa (Ron) Bunch of Pennville.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harley Geesaman; mother, Ruth (Smith) Geesaman; first husband, Terry Allen Kelly; brother, Fred Geesaman; and sister, Robbie Hollopeter.

Calling hours are from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier.

A service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Pennville I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

