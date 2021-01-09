Patricia Ann Decker, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 9:49 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at home.

She was born on Dec. 12, 1940, in Blue Diamond, Ky., the daughter of the late Franklin Olaf Williams and Ruby (Parker) McIntosh.

Family survivors include her three children, Kevin (Lisa) Decker of Van Wert, Ohio, Rodney (Nicole) Decker of Fort Wayne, and Vickie J. (Richard E.) Rice of Scott; eight grandchildren, Bradie (Ryan) Berry, Abby (Alan) Vinning, Melissa (Jon) Hamber, Torrie (Daniel) Bartalone, Lorrie Jo Decker, Gracie Decker, Emmett Decker and London Decker; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Betty Tyas of Van Wert, Judy (Bill) Hinton of Coopersville, Mich., Janet Tracy of Convoy and Paula Thullen of Springfield; five brothers, Lonnie (Karen) McIntosh of Convoy, Mike McIntosh of Kentucky, Mick Williams, Gordon Williams and John David Williams, all of Cincinnati.

Patricia was preceded in death by her stepfather, William M. McIntosh Sr., and her stepmother, Francis Williams; two brothers, Johnnie McIntosh and William M. “Bozo” McIntosh Jr.; and two sisters, Deloris McIntosh and Sandra S. Hughes.

Patricia retired as a quality control manager at the BRC Rubber & Plastic Co. facility in Bluffton.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, and a celebration of life will take place at later date. Interment will be at the Scott Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to the Visiting Nurses and Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46835.

Arrangements were handled by the Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.