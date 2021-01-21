Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 4th day of February, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Michael & Shelley Mossburg, 2953 W 500 S, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Rezoning.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Zoning: I-1

Common Location: The subject property is located at SW corner of CR 200 S & Adams Street, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 40 acres NE/4 18-26N-12E in Harrision Township of Wells County.

Dated this 15th day of January, 2021

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

