Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 4th day of February, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Midland LLC, 1955 Lancaster St., Suite 6, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Development Plan.

Current Zoning: I-1

Proposed Development Plan: Proposed 400,000 sq ft warehouse.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 859 S Adams St., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 30.63 acres SE/4 6-26N-12E in Harrison Township of Wells County.

Dated this 15th day of January, 2021

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

