Marlena Rose Hanner-Respecki 72, of Bluffton passed away early Tuesday morning Jan. 26, 2021, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton. Marlena was born Aug. 14, 1948, in Porter County, Ind., to Earl J. and Elizabeth A. (Dixon) Hanner.

Marlena is survived by two sons, Pete (Tammy) LaFaucia of Fort Wayne and Patrick LaFaucia of Valparaiso; a granddaughter Elizabeth Ann LaFaucia of Fort Wayne, three brothers; James (Marilyn) Hanner of Kissimmee, Fla., Thomas Hanner of Granger, Ind., Mark (Dawn) Hanner of Fredonia, N.Y., a sister Patricia (Larry) Hand of Zephyrhills, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas Madlinger, a sister Edith Conover, a brother Milan Hanner, sister-in-law Carol Hanner and a brother-in-law Phillip Conover.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to an education savings plan for Marlena’s granddaughter, Elizabeth LaFaucia, and can be mailed to the funeral home in care of the Respecki family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.