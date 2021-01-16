Marjorie A. Feeback, 97, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021, at Parkview Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. She and her twin sister, Marilyn, were born on Sept. 14, 1923, to the late Harold T. and Mary I. (Galloway) Connors in Sandusky, Ohio. She grew up in Toledo, Ohio when the family relocated and spent her adult years in Fort Wayne. Marjorie was a long time member of Plymouth Congregational UCC and was active in the church school program and sang in the choir. She worked various jobs as her children got older and upon retirement, she and her husband were able to take some memorable trips together. She was a past member and served as secretary for Fort Wayne Chapter 143 of the Air Force Association. She enjoyed her monthly card club friends and was famous for her chocolate chip cookies and banana bread at family gatherings.

Survivors include daughter, Valerie (Jeff) Pelz; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Feeback; stepdaughter, Paula Gassett; grandchildren, Chad (Nevin) Feeback, Ryan (Ayano) Feeback, Andrew Feeback, and Jenna (Jake) Longardner; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas and Jim Connors; and sister, Judy Malec. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Allen P. Feeback, and son, David A. Feeback.

Private graveside service will be held at Ottawa Hills Cemetery, Toledo, OH. Memorials may be made to Plymouth Congregational UCC and Allen County SPCA are requested. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.