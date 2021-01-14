NOTICE

The Wells County, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), will hold its meetings for the year 2021 at 8:00 a.m. at Wells Co. Annex Building on the following dates. February 9, April 13, June 8, August 10, October 12, and December 14. And at such other times as shall be duty authorized by act of the Committee or its Chairman. All interested parties are encouraged to attend. The Local Emergency Planning Committee plan for Hazardous Materials Incidents may be reviewed during regular business hours at the Office of Emergency Management, Bluffton, Indiana. All information filed by and covered SARA Title 111 facilities in Wells County may be reviewed during regular business hours at the Office of Emergency Management Bluffton, IN. Copies of Documents may be obtained at these offices, and the Committee may charge a fee for copying. For further information on these matters please contact Brad Poper, Chairman, 260-919-3072

