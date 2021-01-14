NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Lift Off LLC and Cary J. & Holly P. Gerber (hereinafter referred as “Petitioners”) have filed a Petition with the Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Indiana requesting the adoption of an ordinance vacating a portion of a right-of-way located within the City of Bluffton, Indiana. The right-of-way sought to be vacated is located at the intersection of Lamar Street and Hunter Road, Bluffton, Indiana.

The Petition and a survey of the area to be vacated may be examined in the office of the Clerk – Treasurer to the City of Bluffton, Indiana, located at 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana.

Notice is further given that the Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Indiana will hold a public hearing on this Petition at 7:00 PM on the 2nd day of February, 2021, at its regular meeting place in the Council Chambers located at 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, at which time all those desiring to be heard in support of or opposition of this Petition will be given the opportunity to be heard and at which time said Petition will either be granted or denied and any further action thereon as required and appropriate will also be taken.

Dated this 11th day of January, 2021.

Tamara D. Runyon,

IAMC, CMC, CPFA

Clerk – Treasurer,

City of Bluffton, Indiana

