NOTICE OF HEARING FOR BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS 1/8/2021

Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 26th day of January, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Adam & Amber Brost, 790 N Oak St Ext., Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Variance: To increase size allowance and height for accessory structure to 2560 sq ft and 25’ tall.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 790 N Oak St Ext., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 12.14 acres in the NW quarter of Section 33 Township 27N Range 12E in Lancaster Township.

Dated this 8th day of January, 2021

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

nb/oj 1/14

hspaxlp