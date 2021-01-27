Judy C. Zahrt, 74, of Markle and formerly of Uniondale, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Judy was a devout Christian; she loved her Bible study group and attended Life Community Church in Bluffton. Her writing was beautiful; she would often be found quietly journaling. Judy enjoyed gardening and canning her home-grown vegetables. She was a masterful quilter and basket weaver, two skills she was proud of. She enjoyed playing league Euchre with her Grace Church friends. Judy loved spending time outdoors, including camping at Lake Luther and going for walks. She adored children and shared her time with them in many ways – from teaching Sunday School to working in the church nursery to being an affectionate and fun-loving grandma. She loved gospel music; her faith was her rock and carried her through many difficult times. She is at peace now with her best friend and savior.

Judy was born on Sept. 1, 1946, in Memphis, Tenn., the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Louise (Rikard) Otis.

She was united in marriage to Joseph Edward Zahrt in 1981 in Fort Wayne. Her beloved husband, Joseph, survives.

Additional survivors include two daughters, Michel (Ben Gordon) Cook of Fort Wayne and Rhonda (Andrew) Jenn of Hinsdale, Ill.; two sons, Dustin (Niki) Zahrt of Spring Creek, Nev., and Nathan (Morgan) Zahrt of Eagle, Idaho; four sisters, Kathy Dillard of Memphis, Tenn., Mary Jo Page of Smyrna, Tenn., Betty Bowman of Jackson, Tenn., and Dixie Sweat of Cedar Grove, Tenn.; and seven grandchildren, Taylor Gruettart, Sunny Carmean, Michael Cresto, Benjamin Cresto, Annelise Zahrt, Haydan Zahrt and Nolan Zahrt.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Otis.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow visitation at 1 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St., Markle. We will be following the CDC’s and Indiana’s guidelines for Social Distancing and Social Gathering Limits.

Interment will take place at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

In light of her love of children and the many Sunday mornings she enjoyed working in the Life Community Church nursery, memorial donations can be made out to Life Community Church in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770 or directly online at www.lifecommunity.net (click on the Giving button and note In memory of Judy Zahrt in the comments section). Proceeds will support church nursery improvements.

