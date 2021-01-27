Jimmy A. Huffman, 76, of Petroleum, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 25, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. His death followed an extended illness.

Jim was born Feb. 27, 1944, in Bluffton, to Roger W. Huffman and Ruby P. James Huffman. Both of his parents preceded him in death.

He was a 1962 graduate of Royerton High School. Following graduation, Jim served in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1966.

He was a member of Liberty Center Baptist Church, American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton, and Bluffton Lodge 145 F. & A.M.

He retired in 2008 from Metaldyne in Bluffton and had previously worked at Corning Glass in Bluffton.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling to Florida with his wife, watching westerns on TV, fishing and gardening, and he especially enjoyed cooking and watching football.

Jimmy married Regina M. Stapleton July 14, 2001, in Edinburgh, Ind. His wife survives in Petroleum.

Additional survivors include four sons, Richard (Cheryl) Huffman of Huntington, Michael Huffman of Bluffton, Garry Henderson of Edinburgh, and Scott (Lisa) Henderson of Lagro; three daughters, Kristina Clayton of Greenwood, Diana (Joe) Brabham of Bluffton, and Linn (Tony) Johnson of Carmel; a sister, Judy (Harvey) Ziegler of Bluffton; and 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Todd Henderson and Raymond Huffman; and a nephew, Jeremiah Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Les Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery at Warren. American Legion Post 111 will conduct military graveside rites.

Visitors are required to wear masks during the visitation and funeral service at the funeral home. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we currently are only allowed a certain number of visitors in the funeral home at one time.

Memorials may be made in Jimmy’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation.

