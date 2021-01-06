James Howard ‘Weed’ VanCamp, 87, of Wells County, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. He was born on Sunday, Oct. 22, 1933, in Wells County. Mr. VanCamp was a 1951 graduate of Chester Center High School in Wells County. He had served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. He had worked for Franklin Electric for 26 1/2 years and was later self-employed. James had lived at Heritage Pointe in Warren for 8 years. He was a 50-year member of the American Legion, a former member of the Bro Shadow Club, a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the National Fishing Club.

Loving survivors Include his brother, Frank (wife, Judy) VanCamp of Montpelier, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Wayne VanCamp; mother, Bonnie Lucille (Dickason) VanCamp; brothers, Marlin VanCamp and Roger VanCamp; and sisters, Martha Lenwell and Pauline Towns.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service was held at Brookside Memorial Park, Montpelier with military rites conducted by the U.S. Army.

Preferred memorials: American Legion Post 156, 112 W. Green St., Montpelier, IN 47359.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

