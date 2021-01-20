Home Lifestyle It will be known long before the ink ever dries It will be known long before the ink ever dries January 20, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Southern Wells Junior/Senior High School lists honor rolls Lifestyle Norwell High School Intern Spotlight Award: Cynthia ‘C.J.’ Dawalt Lifestyle Norwell High School ICE Student Spotlight: Lily Hacker