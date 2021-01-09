Ida (Williams) Eldridge, 86 of Liberty Center, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 6, 2021, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation in Markle.

Ida was born on Aug. 19, 1934, in Perry County, Ky., to Andy and Sarah (Farler) Williams. She attended Farler School and Stratton School in Kentucky. Ida was a cook for Southern Wells Schools for 16 years. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, camping and boating and attended Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton.

Ida and Ernest Eldridge were married on March 30, 1957, in Hazard, Ky.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Ernest of Liberty Center, their children, Georgetta Eldridge of Liberty Center, Frances “Gail” (Jim) Lambert and Shirley (Andy) Smallman, both of Bluffton, and Ernest (Sherrie) Eldridge, Jr. of Poneto, along with 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Eldridge; sisters, Rachel, Mary Jane, Annie, Lucy, Mollie, Mandy, and Liz; a brother, Ruben; and a half-brother, Bentley.

Visitation for Ida will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home.

A private family service to celebrate Ida’s life will take place following visitation with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Private family burial will follow the service at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends wishing to watch Ida’s service can do so from the safety of their home, utilizing a Zoom Meeting. You can login using the Zoom Meeting I.D. # 773 520 7951, and you can login after 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Memorials may be made in Ida’s memory to Sonlight Wesleyan Church and can be sent to the funeral home.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the private family service.

