Herman H. Baumgartner, 96, of Bluffton, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, at his residence in Bluffton.

Herman was born Nov. 28, 1924, in Berne, to Cornelius and Fannie Fiechter Baumgartner. He married Mary L. Lehman Feb. 5, 1955, in Wolcott, Ind.; she survives in Bluffton.

He worked for Dunbar Furniture Co. for years and retired in 1986. In addition he was a farmer and worked part-time at McDonalds in Bluffton. Herman was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. He had a love for nature, enjoyed traveling, woodworking, building things, “Oliver” tractors, gardening, and feeding the birds.

Survivors include three daughters, Colleen (Mike) Richards and Carol (Jack) Wenger, both of Bluffton, and Annette (Greg) Owens of Kendallville; a son, Greg (Missy) Baumgartner of New Palestine, Ind., two sisters, Violet Meyer of Bluffton and June (Harold) Lehman of Wolcott; eight grandchildren, Seth and Luke Richards, Justin Wenger, Andrea Nye, and Zachary, Leah, Barbara, and Bethany Baumgartner; and five great-grandchildren, Junia, Ethan and Matthias Richards and Casen and Branson Nye.

Aside from his parents, Herman was preceded in death by four brothers, Milo, Walter, Wayne, and Chester Baumgartner, and five sisters, Rosina A. Baumgartner, Freida Steiner, Nova Steffen, Eileen Furrer, and Alice Geisel.

Private family visitation and funeral services are being held at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Services will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. on A.C. Central and www.blufftonnorth.com. Lynn Fiechter and Nathan Lehman will officiate the services. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifesong for Orphans, P.O. Box 9, Gridley, IL 61744.

The Goodwin – Cale and Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.