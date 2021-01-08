Helen Noll

Helen L. (Mankey) Noll, 88, of Markle, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2021, in Fort Wayne.

Helen was born in North Webster on May 17, 1932, to Frank and (Sena) Rasmuson Cunningham. She married Walter R. Mankey at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Apr. 7, 1952. Walter preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 1997. Helen later married Lowell Noll in Decatur on July 5, 1998. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2006.

Helen graduated from North Webster High School and was a homemaker. Her hobbies included horseshoes, playing cards and games, and dressing up in costumes for occasions such as holidays. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include four daughters, Sharlene (Robert) Royer of Mitchell, Marlene Mankey of New Mexico, Sandy Myer (Chris Roberts) of North Judson, and Becky (Terry) Fishbaugh of Markle; two sons, LeRoy Mankey and Gordon Mankey, both of Markle; 12 grandchildren, Jon (Tracy) Royer, Jeremy (Amber) Royer, Justin Zook, Angela Zook, Stephanie (Chris) Prater, Nicole Myer, Samantha Myer, Steven (Desiree) Mankey, Sara Keeling (fiancé Paul Summers), Spencer (Lauren) Mankey, Kali (Rob) Anderson, and Karly (Thomas) Roach; along with 24 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Aside from her two husbands and parents, Helen was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Gordon, and George Cunningham; a sister, Elsie Showalter; and a great-grandson.

Private family services are being held at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with Pastor Wayne Ball officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Dale Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

