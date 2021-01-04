Harold E. Young, 93, of Bryant, Ind., passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born Oct. 11, 1927, in Mercer, Ohio, to John Young and Helen Reichard Young. Harold was united in marriage to Esther P. Dailey Oct. 30, 1944, and she preceded him in death July 31, 2014.

He was a member of Moose Lodge 417 in Portland.

Harold was employed by Meshberger Brothers for 48½ years, managing three stone quarries.

He is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Bill) Michael of Bluffton; a son, Jerry Young of Bluffton; two half-sisters, Jeanne (Larry) Dubach and Karen (Dick) Cottrell, both of Berne; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Steve) Rawe, Jeri (Brent) Schindler, William “Chub” (Patty) Michael, Brenda (Monte) Melick and Charles (Rachel) Michael; plus 11 great-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and by a daughter-in-law, Louise Young

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur with Pastor Dan York officiating. Burial will follow at the Willshire Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home.

The Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur is in chargge of arrangements.