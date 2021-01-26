Gerald Wayne Turner, 91, born Oct. 20, 1929, joined his beloved wife, Genevieve Elizabeth Thurman Turner, and a host of family and friends in heaven on Jan. 20, 2021.

Gerald was an honest, kind, faithful, and hardworking farmer. He never really retired, running a combine just two years ago, and then growing petunias when he couldn’t grow corn and soybeans. He would continue to gently offer farming advice by saying, “If it were me, I would….” Gerald was known as a prankster, had a quick wit, and enjoyed a good laugh. He loved teasing his grandkids and often assigned nicknames. He bought junk and sold antiques, painting, repairing and reselling farm-related wares. He collected implement seats, old wagons, corn shellers, hog oilers, pedal tractors, Super-H Farmall tractors, and antique wrenches.

Gerald went from a poor tenant dairyman to a prominent and well-respected commercial hog breeder and grain farmer. He won dozens of awards for his top-quality hogs, served as Indiana Pork Producer president, and was appointed to the National Livestock and Meat Board.

Gerald also found time to enjoy life, family, and friendships. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and playing cards. Family vacations were important, and he once sold his silver dollar collection to be able to take the annual fishing trip.

He was dedicated to his church and served in many leadership positions at Hanfield United Methodist Church. Throughout the years, his Sunday school class was a valuable source of support, encouragement, and fun.

The seven children born to Gerald and Genny now number 75 immediate family members and counting. In his family, he leaves a priceless legacy of love, Christian values, and noble character. He now rests in heaven, most likely wearing his striped bib overalls, sitting in his big recliner, and eating a bowl of popcorn.

Loving survivors are his children, Delbert (Cindy) Turner, Harold (Dianna) Turner, Gary Turner, Wanda (McKinnley) Morgan, Janice (Randy) McMillan, Rita (Steve) Puckett and Debbie (John) Persinger; grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley) Turner, Lindsey (Dan) Miller, Steven Turner, Stewart (Katilyn) Turner, Allie Persinger, Jared Persinger, Fannie Persinger, Sara (Andrew) Pierce, Jed (Elizabeth) Puckett, Jessica Turner, Michaela (Trevor) Peters, Amy (Curt) Bledsoe, Beth (Matt) Whitesel, Matt (Diana) Turner, Luke (Bryana) Turner, Ashley (Brad) Kennedy, Aaron (Paula) McMillan, and Kelly (Ben) Reiff; great-grandchildren, Zaden, Brody, Mariah and Mavrick Miller, Joe Turner, Henry and Elliot Turner, Tinley, Landree and Logan Pierce, Kyler Puckett, Lauren and Kylie Bledsoe, Riley, Tyler and Carley Whitesel, Abigail, Carmela, Ollie, Ella Rose and Cameron Turner, Matthew, Katelyn, David and Jonathon McMillan, Reagan and Leah Reiff, Genavieve, Kolten and Cody Turner, and Keaton Peters; a brother, Dale (Georgia) Turner; sisters, Ada Wilson and Karen (Marvin) Eltzroth; sisters-in-law, Mineva Thurman, and Barbara McQueary.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Merle Lawrence and Edna (West) Tuner; wife, Genevieve Turner; and brother, Eugene Turner.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Van Buren United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 105 S. 2nd St., Van Buren on Monday, Jan. 25, from 3 to 8 p.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Fellowship Hall an hour before the service on Tuesday morning. A service to celebrate Gerald’s life will be at the Fellowship Hall at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, with Pastors Al Soultz and Curtis Banker officiating. Interment will follow in the Van Buren Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please honor Gerald’s legacy by donating to one of the following memorials: Isaiah Ministry at Hanfield UMC, 101 N. 400 E., Marion, IN 46952, Grant County 4-H Fair Association, PO Box 162, Marion, IN 46952 or donor’s choice.