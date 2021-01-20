Donna Lee Clough, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Donna was born in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 16, 1951, to Helge Duren and Sylvia Torné Duren. Donna married Steve Clough June 30, 1973, at Elim Baptist Church in Chicago; her husband survives.

A 1969 graduate of Morgan Park High School in Chicago, Donna received her B.S. in education at Taylor University in 1973. In 1978 she received her M.S. in education from Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne. Donna was a longtime choir director at Aboite Missionary Church and Wakarusa Missionary Church. She was a member of Hope Missionary Church where for two years she assisted her husband as the shepherding pastor of Hope North Campus in Ossian.

Donna was an elementary school music teacher and piano teacher in Southwest Allen County Schools for 26 years prior to her retirement in 2010. She was devoted to Bible Study Fellowship and to serving her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by two daughters, Virginia (Frank) Yang and Anna (Josh) Macke, both of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Levi and Alixia Yang and Owen and Norah Macke; a brother, Hubert (Janice) Duren of Crowley, Texas; a sister, June (Russell) Rouseff of Winterhaven, Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Janet Duren of North Port, Fla.

Aside from her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a brother, Sidney Duren, and a sister, Barbara Duren.

A memorial service to celebrate Donna’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Donna’s husband Steve will officiate the service, along with Rev. Todd Rupp and Rev. David Dyck. The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Masks are encouraged but not required for attendance at the church on Saturday. If you are unable or uncomfortable attending, the funeral service will be available via live stream by clicking on a link on Donna’s obituary page found at www.goodwincaleharnish.com and by filling the information form to receive the Zoom link.

In lieu of floral arrangements and gifts, memorial donations may be directed to Taylor University or Indiana Right to Life.

