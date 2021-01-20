Don Romanowski, 91, passed away Jan. 15, 2021.

He was born July 5, 1929, in Rice Lake, Wis., to Stanley and Ada Romanowski who proceeded him in death. Don was second of six siblings. His two surviving siblings, Ernest (Marty) and Barbara Horsemeyer, still reside in Texas.

Don married Glee Dierkes in 1947, his wife of 73 years whom he is survived by. Together they had three children, Harold Romanowski (preceded in death), Gary Romanowski (Susan) and Cheryl Hankins (Bill). They had eight grandchildren, Lanah Hankins (Jamie Martin), Krista Romanowski (Jason Valdez), Korri Romanowski (Chris Anderson), Andrea Hankins (Mike Howell), Bryan Hankins (Andrea), Devin Romanowski (Korin), and Jackson Romanowski. He also had 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Don enjoyed an adventurous and active life even into retirement. His work life took him many places. As a young man, he worked on the King Ranch, where he developed a love of horses particularly his own beloved horse, Big Red. He drove cross country semi trucks. He started a successful family flooring business in Port Isabel, Texas before becoming a charter captain of his own boat, and he was then a tugboat captain. In his personal life, he enjoyed competing in the rodeos, became an accomplished surfer, and expert sailor and fisherman. By his family, he will be fondly remembered for his music talent. Many family gatherings included gathering around to hear him play guitar and sing.

Don had a strong faith as a Jehovah’s Witness and believed firmly in the hope found at Revelations 21:4 and John 5:28-29. (For more info, visit JW.org)

A memorial service will be held on Zoom Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Contact a family member for meeting ID and password.