Don Decker, 85, of Holland, Ohio, died Jan. 4, 2021, at the Toledo Hospital.

He was born April 25, 1935, at his home near Bluffton, to Dale and Myrtle Brown Decker. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Lancaster High School. Don joined the Army after his freshman year of college, serving until his discharg in 1956. He returned to school at Ball State University and graduated with a teaching degree.

Don accepted a position in the HR Department at Franklin Electric and later went to work in HR at the Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne. This began a career with Dana that lasted more than 40 years and also included stints in Pottstown, Pa.; Seoul, South Korea; Fort Wayne; Plymouth, Mich.; and Toledo. Don held the position of director of public relations and retired as a executive vice president. Following his “retirement” he went to real estate school and became a Realtor.

Over the years, he served on numerous boards of civic and charitable organizations in Toledo. He was very proud of his 27 years of work on the board of the Marathon Classic LPGA Tournament.

An avid golfer for 60 years, Don hit five holes-in-one (one of which landed him a new car). He had the good fortune of golfing with some of the world’s best professional golfers and including meeting in person his ultimate golf idol, Arnold Palmer.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Elston Decker; three sons, Brian (Cathy), Chris (Jeff) and Mark (Heidi) Decker; grandchildren, Alex, Brooke, Matt, Cole, Taylor and Ryan; a brother, Dean Decker; and a sister, Rinda Robbins.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and his younger brothers, John David and Ron.

A memorial service will be announced at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at https://bit.ly/3q53dyA