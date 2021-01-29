Bonnie Sue Haler 66, of Bluffton passed away Tuesday evening Jan. 26, 2021, at her residence. Bonnie was born Oct. 8, 1954, in Huntington to Richard Wayne and Treva Sue (Morris) Douglas.

Bonnie graduated from Huntington High School. She worked at Bluffton Regional Medical Center for 12 years in the telecommunications department.

Bonnie is survived by her mother Treva Sue Douglas of Warren, a son Douglas F. Haler of Fort Wayne, two daughters, Clarissa S. Haler, and Scarlett A. (Joshua L.) Premo, along with two sisters, Jean Ann Lawhorn and Sharon Baker all of Bluffton.

Visitation for Bonnie will take place on Saturday (Jan. 30, 2021) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home.

A private family service to celebrate Bonnie’s life will take place following visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie’s memory to assist the family with final expenses and can be sent to the funeral home.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for the private family service. During the current guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

