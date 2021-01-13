Becky Sue Engle, 73, passed away Sunday evening, January 10, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Becky was born in Fort Wayne on April 4, 1947, to Roy H. and Hazel May (Knox) Stebing; both parents preceded her in death. She married Gary D. Engle Sr. in Bluffton on May 12, 1964; he preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 2010.

She was employed with Northern Wells Schools for the last 23 years, working in the dietary department. Becky enjoyed spending time traveling, socializing and attending to her flower garden.

She is survived by three children, a daughter, Tammy Marley of Bluffton and two sons, Gary (Dorinda) Engle Jr. of Uniondale and Chris (April) Engle of Bluffton; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Diane Gardner of Fort Wayne. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Stebing.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the funeral home with Lionel Brubaker officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials can be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made to www.goodwincaleharnish.com