Barbara J. Paul, 92, of Warren, a former resident of Markle, after a short fight with cancer, went to heaven Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, to be with her beloved husband of 70 years, George R. Paul, and her daughter, Terry Murray.

Barbara was born March 17, 1928, in Warren, to Lee A. and Vida J. Gossard Boulware. Her parents preceded her in death.

She was united in marriage to George R. Paul Jan. 27, 1945. George preceded her in death May 23, 2017.

Survivors include a son, George (Ginger) Paul II of Jimmerson Lake near Angola; a daughter, Suzann Paul of Ossian; a son-In-law, Darrell Murray of Bluffton; six grandchildren, Joey Yerkes of Ossian, Dr. Heather (Keith) Pepple of Plainwell, Mich., Dr. George (Natalie) Paul III of Lagrange, Ill., Jennifer Wendell of Bluffton, Matthew (Stephanie) Murray of Indianapolis, and Megan (Ryan) Wharry of Fort Wayne; and 11 great grandchildren.

There will be no formal funeral services. Barbara will be laid to rest by her children and grandchildren.

Interment will take place at a later date at the Markle Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made out to Heritage Pointe of Warren (in thanks to the loving front line staff) in care of the Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770

