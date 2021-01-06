Barbara Ellen Holloway, 68, of Keystone, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home Keystone. She was born on Monday, Oct. 27, 1952, in Portland.

Survivors include her brothers, Simon L. (Carolyn Sue) Holloway of Bluffton and Robert L. (Carolyn) Holloway of Markle. She was preceded in death by her father, Gareld Leon Holloway, and mother, Mary Ellen (Gaskill) Holloway.

Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier. A service will follow at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone please practice social distancing and wear a mask while in the funeral home.

