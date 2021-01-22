Barbara Braun

Barbara A. Braun, 86, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Heritage Park in Fort Wayne. Barbara was born in Auburn on Jan. 21, 1934, to Charles and Treva Josephine (Lash) Bowerman. Barbara was raised by her grandparents, Brandon B. and Pearl (Landis) Lash. On Dec. 11, 1954, Barbara married Richard A. (Dutch) Braun, and he preceded her in death, and then she later married Ronald E. Rice, he also preceded her in death.

Barbara was a parishioner of St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church. She worked for 28 years at C.T.S. in Berne and was also a homemaker.

She is survived by three daughters, Jacque (Dave) Geimer of Decatur; Susie (Murray) Tarkington of Tenn. and Linda (Wally) Greg of Decatur; a daughter-in-law, Karla Braun of Decatur; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by five of her eight children, Rebecca Braun, Nancy Hoy, Timothy Braun, Richard “Richie” Braun Jr. and Steven Braun, and seven siblings, William “Bill” Bowerman and David Bowerman, Charles Lash, Don Lash, Isabelle Chronister, Betty DeBolt and Alice Jean Lash.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church with Father David Ruppert presiding.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

