William “Bill” D. Schindler, 79, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at The Laurels of Shane Hill Nursing Home in Rockford, Ohio.

He was born Dec. 19, 1941, in Adams County, to David and Irene Affolder Schindler. On Jan. 29, 1966, he married Carolyn J. Yake, the daughter of Evan and Vergene Neuenschwander Yake.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Schindler; two sons, Davis (Jodi Neuenschwander) Chaires and Brent (Jeri) Schindler, both of Monroe; three grandchildren, Jayde (Travis) Figgins of Zephyrhills, Fla., Jeramy (Haley Schultz) Chaires of Decatur, and Emily (Colyn) Torson of Decatur; a step-grandson, Michael Broderick of Fort Wayne; a step-granddaughter, Kristin (Nick) Anstett of Uniondale; four great-grandchildren, Brennen and Paige Figgins and Libby and Slade Chaires; a sister, Doris Foster of North Manchester; a brother, Arthur Schindler of Berne; and two nieces and two nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary Schindler, in infancy; and a granddaughter, Lauren Schindler, also in infancy.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Pastor Dan York will be officiating and burial will immediately follow in Ray Cemetery, with military graveside rites by American Legion Post 43.

Memorials may be made to Grace Fellowship.

To sign our guest book, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com