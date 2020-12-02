William “Bill” Dunn, 97, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the VA Hospital.

He was born and raised in Whitley County. In 1947 he was married to Crystal L. Hawkins. They resided in Whitley County until they moved to Allen County in 1978. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ossian. He served in the United States Navy in the South Pacific during World War II. After graduation from Indiana College of Mortuary Science, he was associated with DeMoney Funeral Home in Columbia City. He also attended the Tommy Bright Floral Design School in Chicago as well as insurance classes at Purdue University and the University of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Laudy and Marie Dunn; his wife, Crystal L. Hawkins; a daughter, Marcia Walker; and a brother, Max Dunn.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Miriam (Malcom) Rose of Fort Wayne; son-in-law, Clarence Walker of Toccoa, Ga.; grandchildren, Debra Walker, Cynthia (Brannon) Hulsey of Toccoa, Ga., Stan (Jaynee) Walker of Senegal, Africa, Lauralyn (Al) Stombaugh of Colorado Springs, Colo., Stephanie (Herschel) Holloway of Tallahassee, Fla., Dawn (Gary Jr.) Stoops, David (Melissa) Rose of Fort Wayne, Amie (Josh) Hollmann of Jackson Heights, N.Y.; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Lindenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Arrangements in care of D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Lakeside Park, Fort Wayne.