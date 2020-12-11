Wayne Barger, 94, of rural Craigville, an avid, lifelong farmer, passed away at his home on Dec. 8, 2020, at the age of 94. His life’s efforts enabled a fourth-generation Indiana family farm.

Wayne was born in Adams County on May 31, 1926, to Floyd Barger and Myrl (Plummer) Barger. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Nancy (Shaffer) Barger, and was a devoted father to his son, Randy Barger and wife Cheryl of rural Decatur; his daughter, Pamela Mader and husband Steve Ray of rural Craigville; and son, Bruce Barger and wife Kim of rural Craigville.

Wayne was treasured by his eight grandchildren and step grandson, as well as two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Barger. Donald’s spouse, Sharon Barger, a resident of Adams County, survives.

Wayne was a graduate of Lancaster Central High School and a member of the Tocsin United Methodist Church.

A private burial service will be held at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family is requesting donations in Wayne’s memory be made to Riley Hospital for Children or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

