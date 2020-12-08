Walter R. Ring Jr., 74, of Montpelier, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home in Montpelier.

He was born March 7, 1946, in Grant County. He married Anna Lee Nichols Ring May 30, 1970, in Montpelier.

Walt was a 1964 graduate of Montpelier High School. He furthered his education at Ivy Tech where he received his associates degree in refrigeration, air conditioning, and heating. He attended the Cornerstone Community Church of the Nazarene in Montpelier where he and other church friends had helped build the church.

He was a tool and die maker and had worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 35 years, and then retired from Tower Auto in Auburn.

Walt was past master for the Gas City Masonic Lodge and was a member of York Rite. He was a Volkswagen enthusiast, and had built a ’67 Volkswagen Rat Rod which he named “Green Eyes.” Walt’s grandsons were his pride and joy.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Anna Lee Nichols Ring of Montpelier; two daughters, Heather (Greg) Reese of Hartford City and Ginger (Jason) Bass of Warren; four grandchildren, Dustin (Devan) Kemmerer of Anderson, Darren Stultz of Montpelier, Weslee (Sara) Bass of Bluffton, and Cody Bass of Warren; three great-grandchildren, Isla Kemmerer, Skylar Bass, and Scarlett Bass; four brothers, Robert (Judy) Ring of Idaho, Jerry (Diana) Ring of Hartford City, Thomas Ring of North Carolina, and Dan (Mindy) Ring of Hartford City; a sister, Cheryl Ring of Dunkirk; a longtime friend, Jerry Jordan of Montpelier; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Richard Ring Sr.; his mother, Phyllis Ann Bradbury Ring; and three nephews, Marty, Jericho, and Jeffery Ring.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1 to 4 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. There will also be visitation one hour prior to the service on Friday Dec. 11. The family prefers anyone paying their respects to dress casually.

A service to celebrate Walt’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Billy Stanton officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Visiting Nurse & Hospice in Fort Wayne and to nurse Heather for taking such great care of Walt.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone please practice social distancing while in the funeral home. Masks are recommended.

Preferred memorials are to the Blackford County Community Foundation, 121 N. High St., Hartford City IN 47348, or to Cornerstone Community Church of the Nazarene, 440 N. Standard Blvd., Montpelier IN 47359

The Walker and Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.

