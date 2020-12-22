Walter J. Lepter, age 90, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 19, 2020, at Markle Health Rehabilitation Center.

Walter was born on March 12, 1930, in Johnstown, Pa., to John A. and Amelia M. (Skasko) Lepter. He married Mary L. Rains in Harlan, Ky., on May 25, 1950. Mary preceded him in death in 1996, after 46 years of marriage. Walter then married Deloris (Maxwell) Farran in Bluffton on June 1, 2002; she survives.

Walter attended Johnstown High School in Pennsylvania and served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1947 to 1950. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Johnstown, Pa. In his retirement years, Walter found his true passion as a greeter at Walmart in Bluffton for 14 years.

In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by two daughters, Beverly Diane (John E.) Schuster of Muncie and Brenda Jo Lepter of Brownsburg; two sisters, Shirley A. (William) Stahl and Gertrude P. (Rudolph) Steinbring, both of Johnstown, Pa.; a brother, Richard E. Lepter of Johnstown, Pa.; two stepdaughters, Carla (Dave) Buzzard of Markle and Roberta Lynn (Hosea) Spraker of Virginia; a stepson, Steven William (Denise) Farran of Bluffton; three stepgrandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Aside from his first wife and parents, Walter was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Janice Lou Lepter in 1951; four sisters, Margaret C. Winters, Amelia E. “Millie” Shaulis, E. Irene Wetzel, and M. Louise Brown; and three brothers, Michael T. Lepter, John A. Lepter Jr., and Henry W. Lepter.

Private family services are being held at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, officiated by Pastor Clark Stoller. Burial will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Bluffton-Wells County Animal Shelter, 1613 W. Cherry St., Bluffton, IN 46714 or Zion Lutheran Church, 613 Locust St., Johnstown, PA 15901.

