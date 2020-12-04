Home State & National News Vaccine rollout could ease crisis Vaccine rollout could ease crisis December 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Biden calling for 100 days of mask-wearing State & National News Ex-presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidence State & National News CDC: Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice