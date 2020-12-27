Home Opinions The U.S. should not hold back half of its vaccine doses. Distribute... The U.S. should not hold back half of its vaccine doses. Distribute them now. December 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions 2020’s word is ‘pandemic,’ but next year’s is ‘entropy’ Opinions Tevi Troy’s ‘Fight House’ holds valuable lessons for a Biden administration Opinions Searching for the right word for 2020