Shirley A. Bower, 75, a resident of Richmond and a former resident of Pennville, Chandler, Ariz., and Berne, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Rosebud Nursing Home in Richmond.

Shirley was born Nov. 22, 1945, in Jay County, the daughter of Vernon and Doris (Burry) Morgan. She was a CNA at Community Care East, Torch Light in Fiat, and Jinny’s Café in Bryant.

Shirley married Everett Bower on April 14, 1962 he passed away on July 19, 1991.

Survivors include three daughters, Penny Rowles (husband, Brian) of Midland, Mich., Teresa Gray (husband, Bruce) of Hackett, Ark., Sarah Hudson (husband, Chris) of Portland; one son, Daniel Bower (wife, Donna) of Trotwood, Ohio; two brothers, Larry Morgan (wife, Janice) of Muncie and Vernon Morgan Jr. of Portland; a sister, Betty Volpe (husband, Mike) of Venice, Fla.; grandchildren, Christin (husband, Darren) Leonard, Tim Rowles, David (wife, Sheryl) Bower, Colton (wife, Cara) Bower, Brittany (husband, Zeke) Hochberg, Trenton Parker, Haley Bower, Lacey (husband, Brandon) Scott, Sierra Burns, Adrian Hudson, Carson Tipple; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Doris Morgan; brothers, James Morgan and William Morgan; and a grandchild, Logan Burns.

Visitation and services will be private to the family. Burial will be in Stahl Cemetery north of Petroleum. Pastor Randy Smith will officiate the services.

Memorials may be directed towards Jay County Humane Society.

Arrangements by Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com