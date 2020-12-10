Sherrie Diane Mosser, 70, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1950, in Portland to James Herriford of Farmland and Alice Grace Sloan of Columbia City, who survive.

Sherrie was the owner and operator of her own cleaning business for 33 years. The services she provided and the clients she served were something she took great pride in. She attended Cornerstone Alliance Church, where her love for the Lord grew stronger with each passing week, and her desire to serve others shined. What brought her the most joy was spending time with her family and friends. She cared for and loved in a way that has left a forever impact on everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. She is affectionately known by most as “Mommy;” her laughter and smile was a constant in her life. She was selfless and strong and her daily phone calls to everyone she loved will forever be missed.

Sherrie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Mosser of Roanoke; children, Carrie Rice of Fort Wayne, Jason (Heather) Mosser of Markle, and Bobby Mosser of Nashville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Blaine Mosser, Victoria Rice, Corey Rice, Ruby Mosser, and Jaxon Mosser; two great-grandchildren, Nova May Mosser and Mac Robert Mosser; and nine siblings.

A private service will be held Friday, Dec. 11, and a celebration of life is being planned to be held in May. Sherrie’s love of cooking and sharing of recipes will long be remembered by a scholarship fund the family has set up through the Wells County Foundation. All memorials can be sent to Wells County Foundation C/O “Sherrie’s Kitchen” Scholarship Fund, 222 W. Market St. Bluffton, IN 46714. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com