Sheila Kathleen “Kathy” Roop, 73 of Carmel, passed away Thursday, Dec, 17, 2020.

She was born Sept. 30, 1947, in Bluffton to Lewis and Eileen Ward.

Kathy worked as a teacher’s aide at Spring Mill Elementary School in Indianapolis. She was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Indianapolis and Woodland Country Club in Carmel. She was a fixture at her grandkids baseball and softball games, or at the pool for swim meets. Her love for her family was unfailing and unconditional.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Kathy is survived by her husband, William M. “Bill” Roop; sons, Matthew L. (Kimberly) Roop and Mark W. (Taneia) Roop; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Olivia, Caroline and Ryan, Carsten, Carys and Carina; and brothers, Michael Ward and Richard Ward.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Flanner Buchanan-Carmel location is in charge of arrangements.