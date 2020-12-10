Rose Marie Frauhiger, 84, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 2, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Rose was born in Bluffton on Sept. 17, 1936, to Fredrick N. and Sadie L. (Moser) Moser. She married Thomas J. Frauhiger in Bluffton on Sept. 15, 1957; he survives.

A 1954 graduate of Lancaster Central High School, Rose was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing games, traveling, gardening, antiques, and creating beautiful cross-stitching pieces.

In addition to her husband, Rose is survived by three sons, Doug (Jill) Frauhiger, Kerry (June) Frauhiger, and Kenny (Lynnette) Frauhiger, all of Bluffton; one daughter, Deb (Rob) Moon of Craigville; nine grandchildren, Trevor (Jill) Frauhiger, Andrea Frauhiger, Ellie Frauhiger, Aden Frauhiger, Ephraim Frauhiger, Isaac Frauhiger, Justin (Ada) Moon, Spencer (Taylor) Moon, and Tanner Moon; and eight great-grandchildren.

Aside from her parents, Rose was preceded in death by a son, Greg Frauhiger, and two brothers, Dr. Arthur Moser and infant Marvin Wayne Moser.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family visitation is being held at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A private funeral service will be held at a later date at the funeral home, which will be viewable via Facebook Live. A private committal service and burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

The specific date and time of the funeral service, along with the Facebook Live instructions, will be published as soon as it is available. Please continue to check back to Rose’s online memorial at www.goodwincaleharnish.com for final service information. A final service announcement will also be published in the Bluffton News-Banner.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

