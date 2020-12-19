Roger F. Minnich, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 13, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 10, 1934 in Wells County to John and Margaret (Starr) Minnich. Roger married Lois Anne Wilson on June 17, 1955, and they moved to Siloam Springs in 1962 to start Franklin Electric, where he retired as shop operation manager.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife; his sisters, Kate Crosby and Vera Cochran; and his brothers, Ralph and Robert Minnich.

Survivors include his daughters, Pam King and husband Bill of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Cheryl Burns and husband Joe of Siloam Springs, Ark.; grandsons, Matt King and wife Tiffany of Bentonville, Ark., and Jason King of Springdale, Ark.; a great-grandson, Eli King; and a sister, Nancy Thompson of Poneto.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, Siloam Springs, Ark. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial will be private at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs, Ark. For the visitation and the service, guests will be limited to 180 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit the www.wassonfuneralhome.com website.