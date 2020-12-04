Robert Zaugg

Robert W. Zaugg, 83, of rural Ossian, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Bob was born in Wells County on Oct. 29, 1937, to Ervin D. and Flossie (Essner) Zaugg. He married Virginia Steffen on Sept. 5, 1959; she survives.

A 1956 graduate of Ossian High School, Bob served in the Army National Guard from 1960 until 1966. He retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton in 2000 after more than 25 years of service. Bob also loved farming, as he farmed and raised livestock on the family farm for over 50 years. He was also a member of Prospect United Methodist Church and Hope Missionary Church.

Bob had a passion for aviation and had his pilot license. He owned a tri-pacer plane and enjoyed flying it around locally. He and Virginia enjoyed spending time at their property on Westler Lake and traveling to Panama City Beach and to National Parks across the United States. He was even able to go on the Honor Flight just last year.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a son, David E. (Tina) Zaugg of Tippecanoe; a daughter, Joye E. (Rob) Fuess of Bluffton; two sisters, Betty Myers and Dorothy Zaugg, both of Ossian; 11 grandchildren, Jessica Ulmer, Christopher Zaugg, Megan Mitterling, Patrick Zaugg, Breanna Price, K. C. Zaugg, Keeley Zaugg, Lane Zaugg, Makenzie Fuess, Kale Fuess, and Blake Fuess; 24 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Cassie Dee Zaugg of Decatur.

Aside from his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a son, Richard D. Zaugg; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Walter Zaugg.

Private family services are currently being held at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A public funeral service will be held at a later date at the funeral home with burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Tocsin. The date and time of that service will be published as soon as it is available.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Missionary Church or Prospect United Methodist Church.

