Robert E. “Bob” Zimmerman, 94, of Warren, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

He was born March 12, 1926, in Adams County, to Fred Zimmerman and Lela Brown Zimmerman. He married Betty Bentley June 26, 1954.

Robert attended Lancaster School in Wells County and graduated in 1945. He then served in the Army for two years before being honorably discharged in December of 1956. Robert then worked in construction for many years in Fort Wayne and as a custodian at Salamonie School in Warren.

He was a member of the Warren Church of Christ where he served as a deacon and trustee. Robert enjoyed hunting, trapping, cutting wood and riding his motorcycle.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lela Zimmerman; two brothers, Howard Zimmerman and Wayne Zimmerman; and a sister, Lucille.

Loving survivors include his wife, Betty Zimmerman of Warren; two daughters, Vicki (Jim) Sparks of Huntington and Lori (Darrell) Blair of Uniondale; five grandchildren, Adam Sparks, Kari (Sparks) Dietrich, Derek Blair, Andrew Blair and Brad Blair; and nine great grandchildren, Emma, Kaitlyn, Brant, Jackson, Morgan, Wyatt, Preston, Nicholas, and Cora.

Friends and family may gather to visit from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, at the Warren Church of Christ and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, an hour before the service. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Warren Church of Christ with Pastors Gerald Moreland and Ethan Stivers officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Lancaster Cemetery in rural Huntington County.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Warren Church of Christ, 302 N. Wayne St., Warren, IN 46792

Arrangements are being handled by the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.